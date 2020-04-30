Apple celebrates Mother’s Day with new Apple Pay promotion for 1-800-Flowers

Apple has announced its latest Apple Pay promo, this time in celebration of Mother’s Day. When you check out with Apple Pay, you can get $10 off a purchase from 1-800-Flowers.

The offer is valid through the 1-800-Flowers app on iPhone as well as the website, just enter promo code SAYTHANKS. The promotion runs through May 10. Apple explains:

Check out with Apple Pay and get $10 off a purchase of $29.99 or more in the 1-800-Flowers app or on 1800flowers.com. Just use promo code SAYTHANKS through May 10.

And some terms and conditions:

$29.99 minimum product purchase required, exclusive of applicable service or shipping charges and taxes. Items may vary and are subject to availability, delivery rules, and times. Fees and surcharges may apply. Offer is valid from April 30, 2020, through May 10, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. EDT. Offer can be redeemed at 1800Flowers.com desktop site, mobile site, and iOS app.

Apple regularly offers promotions in various apps when you use Apple Pay. Past promotions have offered deals at Nike, Adidas, Snapfish, Instacart, and GrubHub. You can keep up with all of the latest Apple Pay news in our full guide.

