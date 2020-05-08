9to5Mac Happy Hour 276: iOS 13.5 beta 4, the ’new’ 13-inch MacBook Pro, making a HomeKit house

- May. 8th 2020 2:25 pm PT

0

Benjamin explains a recent Facebook bug, iOS 13.5 beta 4 brings changes to Exposure Notification, Apple unveils WWDC 2020 dates, 13-inch MacBook Pro switches to Magic Keyboard, Zac recaps recent HomeKit updates, Apple TV+ reaches half a year, and much more.

Stories:

Chapters:

00:00:00 — Facebook

00:12:48 — iOS 13.5

00:22:32 — WWDC20

00:40:58 — 13-inch MacBook Pro

00:55:30 — HomeKit

01:31:22 — Apple TV+

01:47:25 — 9to5Mac Watch Time Virtual 5K

