9to5Mac Happy Hour 276: iOS 13.5 beta 4, the ’new’ 13-inch MacBook Pro, making a HomeKit house

Benjamin explains a recent Facebook bug, iOS 13.5 beta 4 brings changes to Exposure Notification, Apple unveils WWDC 2020 dates, 13-inch MacBook Pro switches to Magic Keyboard, Zac recaps recent HomeKit updates, Apple TV+ reaches half a year, and much more.
Stories:
- PSA: Facebook SDK bug causing several popular apps to crash right now [Update: Fixed]
- iOS 13.5 beta 4 revamps COVID-19 exposure notification opt-in interface in Settings
- Apple Watch and iPhone can automatically send vital Medical ID info to first responders in iOS 13.5
- Apple kicking off week of virtual WWDC on June 22, jackets and pins for Swift Challenge winners
- Apple updates 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard, doubles SSD storage
- Kuo: 14.1-inch MacBook Pro joining lineup after 16-inch redesign, new iMac Pro in Q4
- Review roundup: 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is a ‘strong and safe bet’ but also the ‘awkward middle child’ [Videos]
- Six months on, Apple TV+ features creative original shows but service remains confusing for newcomers
- Ground Control to Major Tom: NASA shooting film in space with Tom Cruise
Listen & Subscribe:
Chapters:
00:00:00 — Facebook
00:12:48 — iOS 13.5
00:22:32 — WWDC20
00:40:58 — 13-inch MacBook Pro
00:55:30 — HomeKit
01:31:22 — Apple TV+
01:47:25 — 9to5Mac Watch Time Virtual 5K
