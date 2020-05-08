[Update: Available globally] Facebook rolling out new web design with dark mode, here’s how to use it

Sliding in just a day later than its announced deadline, Facebook is starting to roll out its new design for its web experience to all users. The new UI matches what the company launched on mobile last year and comes with a dark mode option when using Facebook in a browser. Follow along for how to turn on the new dark theme.

Update 5/8: Facebook announced today that dark mode for its website has rolled out to all users around the world (via The Verge). Check out how to get going with it below…

Unfortunately, while Facebook for iOS got the new UI seen now on the web it still hasn’t received the long-awaited dark mode treatment. We did, however, get a glimpse of what it will look like last month. But it’s hard to know when Facebook might officially bring the feature to the public for iPhone and iPad.

Facebook first teased the changes coming to its platform across mobile apps and the web last April. The iOS app got the refresh first in May 2019. After quite a delay, this past January we got another teaser of the new web design with a peek at the upcoming dark mode and a promise that it would come to users “before spring.”

Now on the first day of spring, Facebook announced the “fresh, simpler facebook.com” is rolling out “to everyone over the next few months.” Not quite the update the company alluded to back in January but it’s nice to see the modern look that matches the iOS app.

How to opt-in to the new Facebook for the web with dark mode

You should see a splash screen welcoming you to the new Facebook.com if you haven’t switched to it already

You’ll get the option to switch to dark mode right away

Note, we’ve seen the change on Google’s Chrome browser but not yet on Safari.

How to turn on dark mode in the new Facebook for the web

Once you’re using the new Facebook, click the drop-down arrow in the top right corner and click the “Dark Mode” toggle on and off to switch between the dark and light themes

We’ve found the dark mode option for Facebook on the web doesn’t work with the macOS’ system-wide Dark Mode.

Cut down on screen glare with the new look of Dark Mode on https://t.co/Rw6MBNKIl3. pic.twitter.com/Rm4J5rCtbJ — Facebook app (@facebookapp) March 19, 2020

