Today’s best deals include new all-time lows on Mac Pro, plus notable discounts for SanDisk storage, and a nice price drop on the previous-generation Mac mini. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest Mac Pro hits new lows

B&H is currently discounting some of Apple’s higher-end configurations on the latest Mac Pro, with up to $1,600 in savings to be had. Prices start at $5,899 for the 3.5GHz/32GB/1TB model, which is currently down from its regular $6,399 price tag, and climb from there. Today’s offers are still one of the first times we’ve seen price cuts on Apple’s latest Mac Pro and are the deepest discounts to date.

As Apple’s most customizable computers in years, Mac Pro is an ideal candidate for anyone in search of a professional machine. You’ll be able to configure it with up to 192GB of RAM, a 16-core Intel Xeon processor, 1TB of storage, and the Afterburner Card. Plus, there are multiple PCIe slots for graphics cards and more storage, four Thunderbolt 3 slots, and dual 10Gb Ethernet ports. Dive into our review for a closer look.

SanDisk deals abound

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering notable savings on SanDisk storage. Our top pick is the SanDisk Extreme 2TB USB-C Portable SSD for $280. As a comparison, it originally sold for $450 but trends around $330 or more. It just dropped to $300 at various retailers like Amazon. SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSDs feature transfer speeds up to 550 MB/s, 128-bit encryption, and a water-resistant design. It’s completely bus-powered, so you won’t need an extra power cable or wall outlet.

Mac mini $200 off

B&H is back to take up to $200 off Apple’s 2018 Mac mini. This is a match of the largest cash discount we’ve tracked as well as our previous mention. Check out the entire sale here. Mac mini comes loaded with I/O, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Upgrading to the larger SSD is a good move, as it’s nearly impossible to do that yourself on the 2018 Mac mini. Check out our hands-on review for more details on the 2018 Mac mini.

