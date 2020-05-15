A few months ago, I wrote about the VOCOlinc power adaptor. It’s my favorite low-cost HomeKit outlet adapter. I recently needed a surge protector with each individual to be able to be a HomeKit switch. I again turned to the VOCO branded of products with their HomeKit surge protector.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

In my dining room, I have three products I wanted to be on HomeKit. I have two lamps, and I also have my abode security system. I wanted the ability to switch each of the lamps on independently, but also verify the power status of my alarm system. The VOCOlinc power strip is precisely what you’d want in a HomeKit surge protector. Design-wise, it had tree widely spaced HomeKit enabled outlets (EACH up to 1800W) and two powered USB ports (handy for charging iPhones, iPads, etc.).

Set up for the surge protector is really is straight forward. Like with their single outlet product, no account is needed to set it up. All you have to do is launch the Home app, add a new device, scan the code on the back the surge protector, and then it is added to HomeKit. The only reason you would need the VOCOlinc app is if you wanted to update the firmware, but otherwise, you can solely use the device from Apple’s Home app.

My only complaint about the device is that it supports 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi only. This complaint isn’t only related to this item, though. A lot of HomeKit enabled/IoT devices don’t work with 5Ghz Wi-Fi. 2.4Ghz is cheaper to build into a product, and it supports longer ranges, so that is likely the reason for this product decision. Nevertheless, I’d love to see that option in the future as I prefer 5Ghz Wi-Fi for congestion reasons.

Inside of the Home app, the surge protector appears as if its three individual smart outlets. This means you can do use options like groupings and automations. Since I have two lamps connected to the surge protector, I’ve grouped them as I rarely would want one on and not the other one.

Wrap-up on HomeKit surge protector

Other than the preference for the Wi-Fi band, I don’t have a single complaint with the product. It’s been reliable (not a single reboot needed), and it’s done precisely what I’ve wanted it to do. If you need to control multiple HomeKit items independently from a single outlet, check out the VOCOlinc surge protector.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: