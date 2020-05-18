UK smart home brand Hive adds HomeKit support

A major UK smart home accessory maker Hive, heavily promoted by its owner British Gas, has finally joined the HomeKit train. Starting today, users can download the latest version of the Hive app and set up HomeKit integration for compatible accessories …

Users will need to ensure they own a newer Hive Hub, as the original Hive Hub is incompatible.

The Hive ecosystem is pretty big with a variety of smart home accessories. Unfortunately, Hive is not supporting all of them with this initial wave of HomeKit support.

The company says the following devices are compatible with HomeKit:

HomeKit support for the Hive Wired Thermostat is not ‘currently’ available, and there’s no word if the company is working on any kind of Hive camera compatibility. There’s another catch: if you have your Hive Active Heating connected to a hot water supply, HomeKit will not be able to control it.

To update and start using HomeKit with Hive, follow the instructions provided. Like all other HomeKit integrations, this means you can now see tiles for your accessories in the Home app, alongside smart home gear from other manufacturers. You can configure automations and scenes, and control your Hive accessories through Siri voice commands.

The Apple Home app is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and the Mac. You can use HomeKit with Siri across iOS devices, Macs, Apple TV, and the HomePod.

(Although the company is UK-centric, Hive has started to make a small presence in the US market as well.)

