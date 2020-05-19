Need to add a HomeKit device but don’t have the QR code available or having trouble with scanning it? Follow along for how to manually add a HomeKit accessory in the Home app on iPhone and iPad.

HomeKit-enabled accessories come with a specific QR code and an 8-digit number for the setup process. Luckily if you don’t have the QR code, it isn’t working, or it’s not showing up as a “Nearby device,” you can still manually add a HomeKit device with just the 8-digit code on iPhone and iPad.

And moving forward, if you’re looking for a handy way to store your HomeKit codes so you don’t have to manually enter details, HomePass is a great option to do that right on your iPhone.

How to manually add HomeKit accessories in Home app on iPhone and iPad

Open on the Home app Tap the “+” icon in the top right corner and tap Add Accessory If it isn’t showing up as a nearby device, tap I Don’t Have a Code or Cannot Scan Under Manual Code tap Enter Code Tap your accessory to add it to your Homekit setup

Here’s how these steps look on iPhone:

Now you should see your accessory show up, tap it to add it. Then you can configure your HomeKit accessory, rename it, change the icon, and more. Tap Next when you’re done.

For more help with HomeKit, check out our other tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: