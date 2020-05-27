Apple acquires machine learning startup Inductiv Inc. to improve Siri data

Apple has acquired the machine learning startup Inductiv Inc., according to a new report from Bloomberg. The startup had been developing technology that uses artificial intelligence to identify and correct errors in datasets.

The report explains that the engineering team from Inductiv has joined Apple “in recent weeks” to work on several different projects including Siri, machine learning, and data science.

Apple issued its standard statement regarding the acquisition, saying it “buys smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.” The startup was founded by professors from Stanford University, the University of Waterloo, and the University of Wisconsin.

Bloomberg explains more about Inductiv’s technology:

Inductiv developed technology that uses artificial intelligence to automate the task of identifying and correcting errors in data. Having clean data is important for machine learning, a popular and powerful type of AI that helps software improve with less human invention.

Apple has made several notable acquisitions recently, including those related to artificial intelligence and other initiatives. Earlier this year, 9to5Mac reported that Apple had acquired NextVR, a company with a decade of experience pairing virtual reality with sports and entertainment.

In 2016, Apple acquired the Seattle-based startup Turi as part of its efforts to build out its machine learning and artificial intelligence teams. Apple went on to release the Turi Create framework for simplifying the development of machine learning models. Then, in 2018, Apple completed an acquisition of the privacy-focused artificial intelligence startup “Silk Labs.”

Earlier this year, Apple acquired the low-power AI startup Xnor.ai, which was powering on-device person detection used by smart home camera maker Wyze.

