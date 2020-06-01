Apple releases first beta of macOS 10.15.6, supplemental update for macOS 10.15.5

Alongside the release of iOS 13.5.1 and iOS 13.5.5 today, Apple has also released a pair of new updates for macOS. For developers, Apple has released the first beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.6, while there is also a new supplemental update for all with macOS Catalina 10.15.5.

First, Apple says that the supplemental release of macOS Catalina 10.15.5 includes an important security fix that is recommended for all users. Here are the details on the patch:

Available for: macOS High Sierra 10.13.6, macOS Catalina 10.15.5

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A memory consumption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2020-9859: unc0ver

Meanwhile, the first beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.6 is also now available to developers. Apple has not specified what changes to expect with this update, but it’s likely the release focuses on bug fixes, security updates, and performance improvements.

Spot any other major changes in today’s new releases of macOS Catalina? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: