Report: iOS 14 will support all iPhones that run iOS 13

As we all await the announcement of iOS 14 — Apple’s next major OS update — at WWDC later this month, Apple news website The Verifier has today said that its sources indicate that all existing iOS 13 iPhone and iPod touch devices will be able to update to iOS 14.

Assuming the report is accurate, that means that Apple will not be leaving any devices out for this year’s big iOS software update. This universal device compatibility was also reported by iPhonesoft earlier this year.

The Verifier has a very mixed record of accuracy when it comes to Apple rumors, but last year it did accurately report that the iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 would not get updates past iOS 12.

With full device compatibility seemingly on the cards, that would mean that Apple would continue to support the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus for another year, which were first released in 2015. However, The Verifier says iOS 14 will be the end of the road for both the 6s series and the original iPhone SE (which shares the same A9 chip).

Apple will announce iOS 14 as part of its WWDC announcements. This year, WWDC starts on June 22nd and is an online-only event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It remains to be seen exactly what the iOS 14 update will include when it comes to new features. Earlier this year, 9to5Mac saw code in early internal iOS 14 builds that indicated a new homescreen list view, a new AR experiences app, and an app snippets feature were in development.

We are also expecting Apple to unveil new operating systems for macOS (macOS 10.16), Apple TV (tvOS 14) and Apple Watch (watchOS 7) at WWDC. There is also likely to be a major software update for the HomePod in the wings, to support features like native Spotify streaming, with rumors swirling of a new ‘HomePod mini’ device launching in the fall. 9to5Mac will obviously be bringing full coverage of the all new software announcements as they happen. Stay tuned as WWDC kicks off later this month.

