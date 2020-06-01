Pinterest adds new ‘see it, snap it, buy it’ feature

If you’ve ever seen something and wondered where you could buy it, a new Pinterest feature aims to help …

Engadget reports.

From today, you’ll be able to tap the camera in search bar, snap or upload a photo and then see the Shop tab with a feed of Pins based on products identified in that image. Helpfully, it’ll only bring up items that are in stock, so there’s no disappointment in finding the perfect item only to discover you can’t actually get it. Every product Pin will link directly to the checkout page on the retailer’s site, too.

The new feature isn’t yet showing up in the What’s New copy on the App Store, so it looks like this will take a little time to roll out.

Pinterest has been slowly ramping up its ecommerce efforts, last year rolling out the ability for companies to convert their catalogs into shoppable Pins.

Pinterest introduced a series of new tools to help merchants sell their products, including Catalogs, which lets anyone upload and convert their entire product catalog into shoppable Pins. Previously this process feature was only available to select brands working with Pinterest, head of shopping product Tim Weingarten told VentureBeat in an email […] Personalized shopping recommendations were also expanded today to serve up results that resemble individual users’ saved pins. It’s based on the available inventory from merchants with shoppable Pins. Personalized shopping recommendations will be visible on the home page of Pinterest users’ apps and in Style, Home, Beauty, and DIY boards.

