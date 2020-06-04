Today’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 3 drops to $179, iPod touch goes on sale, and you can save on previous-generation MacBook Pro models. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 3 is $179

Apple Watch Series 3 is back in-stock at Amazon from $179, marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. That’s at least $20 down from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Apple Watch Series 3 still offers great value with notable features for everyday life. That includes a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts. Apple Watch Series 3 is expected to continue to receive software upgrades over the course of the next few years.

iPod touch sees a rare discount

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s latest iPod touch 32GB space gray for $165 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Typically fetching $199 for a new model, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $34 discount and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen.

Apple’s most recent iPod touch comes equipped with a 4-inch Retina display and is powered by an A10 Fusion processor. A front-facing camera offers group FaceTime potential, and it also makes for a great first introduction to iOS for kids or anyone looking to enjoy music, videos, games, and more.

15-inch MacBook Pro from $1,580

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s certified refurbished 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro from $1,580. As a comparison, you would’ve originally paid $2,399 or more for these models. This is a match of our previous mention.

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB or 512GB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more. Includes a one-year warranty.

