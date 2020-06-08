If you’ve added more than a few HomeKit devices to your smart home setup, you may have gotten to the point where you have more devices on the Home screen of the Home app than you’d like. Follow along for how to add/remove favorited HomeKit devices.

When you add a HomeKit device, it’s automatically favorited and shows up on the Home app’s Home screen. However, depending on how many devices you have or how you use each app (mostly in automations, mostly via Siri, etc.), you may want to tidy things up by hiding some devices for a better experience.

How to add and remove favorited HomeKit devices in the Home app

Open the Home app on whichever device you use HomeKit with the most On iPhone or iPad, long press on a device you’d like to remove from the Home app’s Home screen (not disconnecting, just removing from the favorited items on the Home screen) Swipe up to see its settings (or tap the settings icon in the bottom right corner) Tap the toggle next to Include in Favorites to add or remove your device from the favorites grid On the Mac’s Home app, you can right-click on a device, choose settings then toggle the Include in Favorites option

Here’s how these steps look on iPhone:

In the case that you do want to get back to your HomeKit devices in the Home app after you’ve unfavorited them, you can look them up under the Rooms tab.

After tapping the Rooms tab, you can tap the three-line icon in the top left corner to see all your rooms and any other unfavorited devices.

