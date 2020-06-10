Apple releases second developer beta of watchOS 6.2.8

Apple is today releasing the second watchOS 6.2.8 beta version to developers, following yesterday’s launch of iOS 13.6 beta 2. Apple has skipped watchOS 6.2.7 for some unknown reason, as the current version available to the public is watchOS 6.2.6.

We don’t know what’s new in this update yet, but Apple is likely to be working on more bug fixes and general improvements to the Apple Watch operating system. Compared to watchOS 6.2.8 beta 1 (17U5535e), today’s build number is 17U5545c.

Apple is also running tests with iOS 13.6 beta (previously named as iOS 13.5.5), which brings an internal version of the new Apple News+ Audio service, additional controls to manage software updates, and a new “Symptoms” section in the Health app.

These updates are expected to be released to the public soon, as Apple will introduce iOS 14 and other major updates of its operating systems at WWDC 2020, beginning June 22.

Spot any major changes in today’s new release of watchOS 6.2.8? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: