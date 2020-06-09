iOS 13.6 adds new toggle to automatically download future software updates

Apple is rolling out the second developer betas of iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 today. Included in the updates are additional controls to manage software updates going forward, including having updates automatically download and install.

The new Automatic Updates setting allows your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to automatically download software updates when you’re connected to Wi-Fi. “iPhone will automatically download updates over Wi-Fi,” is how Apple describes the new toggle.

iOS and iPadOS have long allowed you to automatically install software updates overnight, and today’s new toggle simply builds on that feature. There’s no need to manually download an update, but iOS will still send you a push notification before an update is installed overnight:

Automatically install software updates overnight after they have been downloaded. You will receive a notification before updates are installed. Your iPhone must be charging and connected to Wi-Fi to complete the update.

We’re still digging through iOS 13.6 beta 2 to see if there are any other notable changes. Spot any major changes in today’s new release of iOS 13.6? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

Apple is also expected to introduce iOS 14 in less than two weeks at WWDC 2020. Whether or not iOS 13.6 is released to the public before iOS 14 beta testing begins remains to be seen.

Also new in iOS 13.6:

Health app adds new “Symptoms” section for tracking symptoms of different illnesses

New data types are available in HealthKit to track symptoms including headaches, chills, sore throat, and more

H/t: Jeremy Horwitz

Read more:

May 20 : iOS 13.5 was released with the new Apple and Google Exposure Notification API

: iOS 13.5 was released with the new Apple and Google Exposure Notification API June 1 : iOS 13.5.1 released to everyone with a security patch for the unc0ver jailbreak vulnerability.

: iOS 13.5.1 released to everyone with a security patch for the unc0ver jailbreak vulnerability. June 1 : iOS 13.5.5 beta 1 released to developers and public beta users with “bug fixes and improvements”

: iOS 13.5.5 beta 1 released to developers and public beta users with “bug fixes and improvements” June 9: iOS 13.5.5 renamed to iOS 13.6, beta 2 released to developers

