Eurasian regulatory filings list upcoming iPhone 12 models and likely redesigned iMac

Apple’s latest updates to the Eurasian Economic Commission database have hit today, with a handful of new model identifiers to theorize about. After a leaker indicated that a new iMac model was coming at WWDC, the EEC database now lists a new desktop Mac with model identifier ‘A2330’, running macOS 10.15. This is adding more fuel on the fire that a new generation iMac is just around the corner, expected to end a decade-long run of the current iMac’s industrial design.

There are also EEC listings for the expected iPhone 12 lineup, nine new model identifiers in total …

Earlier this week, leaker Sonny Dickson said to expect a new iMac announcement at WWDC featuring a new industrial design with slim bezels, new AMD Navi GPUs and a shift to an all-SSD lineup powered by the Apple T2 chip. We have also seen stock levels of select iMac models deplete at Apple’s Online Store, a strong indicator that the product is about to be replaced.

The new model identifiers for the iPhone 12 lineup are A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2403, A2407, A2408 and A2411.

You may notice that these new iPhones are reported as running iOS 13. This has happened in previous years with the Eurasian listings; Apple often submits the same products multiple times, with different software specs. So we would expect to see these model identifiers turn up again in a few months, but associated with iOS 14 instead.

For the iPhone this year, we are expecting four new SKUs: a new 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and a massive 6.7-inch iPhone. All of these models are believed to feature OLED displays for the first time. The cheaper 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will sport a dual camera system like the current iPhone 11, whereas the higher-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch offerings will have a triple-camera array plus a LiDAR scanner like the one seen in the 2020 iPad Pro.

The Eurasian database most recently tipped the hat on the announcement of the latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The products were listed on the site on March 17, and the 2020 iPad Pro went on sale later that month. Apple products typically appear in the database a few weeks before they are unveiled, with the exception of iPhones that appear many months ahead of release (for unknown reasons).

WWDC kicks off in under two weeks, starting June 22nd. Apple has yet to officially announce schedule details but we would expect a product-focused keynote event to take place on Monday, which is probably when the new iMac will be announced … along with the unveiling of iOS 14, macOS 10.16, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac as we bring you full coverage of all the announcements.

