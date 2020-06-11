I’ve been using Spike as my primary email client since early February, and while it takes a bit to unlearn some of your existing email habits, I find it to be the best email app for my use case. I find myself processing emails faster than I could ever do in a traditional email app. If you haven’t heard of Spike, I highly encourage you to read my review. Today, Spike released a new version of its app with two new additional components of the app: Spike tasks and notes. I’ve been testing these features for the past few weeks, and I am excited that it’s now out for general release.

Spike notes

In Spike’s notes functions, you get precisely what you’d expect from a notes app, but it’s inside your email app where you can manage it with your email. You get all the features you’d want: rich text, links, comments, sharing/collaboration, and file sync (similar to how you can store files inside Apple Notes).

One of the aspects I’ve grown to love is how if I need to make edits on a shared note, I can make them, and then archive the note. When someone else starts making changes, it will magically reappear in my inbox. I get to achieve inbox zero with my shared notes with this new feature. When I need to work on a note, I can make my edits without using Safari for a Google Doc or opening Word for a shared Word document.

Spike tasks

The second new feature Spike is adding is tasks inside your email inbox. While it’s not as fully featured as something like Things in terms of project management, it’s perfect if you use a simple to-do list or are a heavy Apple Reminders user. I initially hesitated to move from Todoist into Spike’s tasks function, but once I looked at how I used Todoist, it was mainly as a to-do list vs. project management.

Most of my tasks come via email, so I often will snooze them until a more appropriate time, and I’ve started doing the same things with tasks. Because Spike’s tasks are in your email inbox with your notes and email, it’s a clear picture of what you need to work on. I no longer have to jump from email to Google Docs and then to Todoist to catch up on what I need to work on. Everything lives inside my inbox. If I have a task I know I am not going to be able to work on right now, I’ll snooze it until another time. If I have a task I know is due next week, I’ll snooze it until another day when I want to work on it.

Wrap-up on Spike tasks and notes

I am excited to see how Spike evolves these new components of the app. I’d love to see change tracking in the notes app (comments only for now), and I’d like to see sub-tasks for Spike tasks. I am sure these additions will get even more robust over time. Overall, it’s a significant update to the app. I never thought I’d want tasks and notes inside my email inbox, but 2020 has brought a lot of things into my life I never would have guessed. Spike can be downloaded on the App Store for iOS or directly from Spike’s website for Mac.

