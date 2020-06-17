Twitch Studio streaming software launches for Mac in open beta

- Jun. 17th 2020 12:09 pm PT

Twitch has announced that its Twitch Studio streaming software is now available in open beta on Mac. This software makes it easier for you to stream live directly to Twitch, now from your Mac as well as Windows devices.

Twitch Studio debuted originally only for Windows, but now Twitch is expanding to Mac as well. The biggest selling point of Twitch Studio is its ease of use, according to the company. For instance, live streaming software Streamlabs OBS came to Mac in March, but it’s far more complex than Twitch Studio.

Here are the features of the app highlighted by Twitch:

  • Easy setup: With guided onboarding, automatic hardware detection, and recommended settings, you’ll get step-by-step setup for the best quality stream. Our built-in desktop audio capture capability also lets you easily share audio from your web browser or computer directly to your stream, no extra configuration required.
  • Twitch integration: Twitch Studio has everything you need to start interacting with your audience, including built-in alerts and chat integration.
  • Customization: Easily personalize the look and feel of your stream with different layouts (such as a full-screen webcam layout perfect for chatting with your community), and customize how your stream sounds by adding multiple audio devices. You can even mix up your content by connecting your iPhone or iPad and sharing the screen to your stream. Look out for even more customization options that we’ll be rolling out soon.

The Twitch Studio open beta for Mac is available to download here for free. The company says it has future update plans to further improve the experience for current and new streamers.

