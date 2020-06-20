Podcast of the Week: Commencement – Speeches For The Class of 2020

COVID–19 took graduation away from millions of high school and college seniors, and that really saddens me. I have fond memories of the final few weeks of high school finishing up my senior baseball season, senior prom, class night, and more. For these students, they won’t have those memories. They’ll have memories of social distancing and distance learning instead.

For this week’s podcast, I want to turn your attention to Commencement: Speeches For The Class of 2020 from iHeartRadio.

iHeartRadio knows how important the graduation ceremony is. After four long years of hard work, commencement offers one last moment to reflect before you toss your hat into the air and take on the world. We know that during these difficult times, most graduates won’t get to attend their ceremony in person. So, we’ve partnered with some of the biggest names across industries, to write a commencement speech just for you. From 4-star generals to all-star comedians, legendary coaches to John Legend himself, these are the words we hope will inspire you.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook also participated in the series of speeches as well.

While it won’t replace traditional graduations, I love the effort that these various celebrities, business executives, and others made to help this class know that the best is yet to come.

