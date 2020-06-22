Apple announces iPadOS 14: new widgets, redesigned apps, handwriting recognition, revamped universal search

Apple announces iPadOS 14, building on the already announced iOS 14 features like home screen widgets. Apple is expanding stock apps with unique iPad design elements like sidebars in Photos and Music. Interfaces like Siri and incoming phone calls are now modal experiences rather than full screen overlays.

There is also a new search experience, system-wide handwriting recognition, and other changes designed to make the iPad experience work better with Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard.

With iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, Apple has overhauled the widgets experience with new sizes and layouts. And for the first time, you can drag widgets to place them in between your app icons.

Apple has improved Spotlight Search to mirror the Mac experience, with a non-modal search field that floats in the middle of the screen. You can use a connected keyboard to quickly launch apps or actions.

For Apple Pencil, Apple is bringing Scribble to iPad. This means users can simply write in any text field and it will be converted to text automatically. Handwriting recognition supports the same kind of text selection gestures you get with typed characters; double tap to select a word for instance. You can copy handwriting and paste into a normal text field, as text. You will also be able to roughly draw shapes and have the iPad automatically create defined polygons.

