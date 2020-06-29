‘Path to Apple Card’ program helps customers who have been declined, here’s how it works

Apple Card includes a lot of great features like a digital-first experience, focus on privacy and security, Daily Cash, titanium physical card, and more. But what about if you weren’t approved? Apple has launched a new program to help customers understand why they were declined and what they can do to get approved for Apple Card in the future.

The new program is called “Path to Apple Card” and was launched today. What customers will get is a more detailed explanation of why they weren’t approved for Apple Card as well as monthly emails from Apple on what to do to increase the odds of being approved in the future (via CNET).

For the average customer in the Path to Apple Card program, it should take about four months to have the chance to reapply. For now, Goldman Sachs is choosing who can participate in Path to Apple Card through an invite-only program.

Notably, Apple just expanded its 0% interest Apple Card offer from iPhone to now include iPad, Mac, AirPods, and more. Whether you’d like to get free financing for something soon or maybe be ready for the iPhone 12 lineup come September, the Path to Apple Card program could prove helpful.

How to get approved for Apple Card

  • Apply for Apple Card (walkthrough here) or alternatively check out the tips below
  • If you’re declined, look out for an invitation for “Path to Apple Card”
  • After completing the program, you’ll be invited to apply for Apple Card again and likely have improved odds of being approved

Apple also has a new “Financial Health” landing page that gives some tips to potential Apple Card applicants.

How to get approved for Apple Card tips

