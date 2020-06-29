New video offers hands-on look at iPhone 12 dummy units in all three rumored sizes

The iPhone 12 is expected to be available in three different sizes: 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, and 6.7-inches. Ahead of the expected announcement this fall, the YouTube channel iupdate has shared a detailed hands-on video with all three rumored iPhone 12 form factors.

As a recap, Apple is expected to introduce four different iPhone 12 variations, including a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch option. All four are expected to feature this design similar to the iPhone 4 and iPad Pro, as well as OLED and 5G connectivity.

The hands-on video illustrates much of what previous reports have indicated about the iPhone 12 lineup. For example, reports had suggested that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model will have a height that is “midway between the original iPhone SE and iPhone 8,” while the 6.1-inch version will be midway between the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will be “slightly taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.”

One of the most interesting things to note here is that the body of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is physically smaller than the iPhone SE 2, even though it features a larger display. This is, of course, due to the fact that the iPhone 12 features a near-bezeless design, where as the iPhone SE 2 features large top and bottom bezels with a home button.

Something else important to point out is that the camera array on these dummy iPhone units is not final, nor should the design of the notch be taken as final. iPhone 12 molds and CAD drawings have hit the web in the past, but these did not factor in a smaller notch design simply because that change doesn’t affect case makers. These dummy units fall into the same category.

As for the camera, rumors have suggested that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will feature two cameras on the back, with ultra-wide and wide-angle lenses. The same setup is expected on the lower-end 6.1-inch iPhone 12, while the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro models are expected to feature wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, alongside a LiDAR Scanner.

Check out the full video from iupdate below and let us know what you think of this design down in the comments!

