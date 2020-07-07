Apple releases second developer beta of macOS 11 Big Sur with new interface and icons, more

In addition to watchOS 7 beta 2 and iOS 14 beta 2, Apple today has also released the second developer beta of macOS 11 Big Sur. The release of macOS Big Sur beta 2 comes two weeks after the operating system was officially debuted at WWDC 2020.

macOS Big Sur Beta 2 Details

Developers can update to the second beta of macOS Big Sur by heading to the System Preferences application, then looking for the Software Update option. If you don’t immediately see macOS Big Sur beta 2 available for download, keep checking as the update is still rolling out and could take a few minutes to hit your device.

macOS 11 Big Sur will be released to public beta users sometime this month, according to Apple. As of right now, however, the new operating system is only available to developers. The update won’t be complete until the fall, so testers should expect performance and stability issues when running macOS Big Sur on their primary devices for the time being.

macOS 11 Big Sur is a massive update for the Mac, including a completely redesigned interface, an all-new Messages application, an all-new Control Center and Notification Center, and much more. Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac’s coverage below:

Apple will also release iOS 14 beta 2, iPadOS 14 beta 2, tvOS 14 beta 2, and watchOS 7 beta 2 today. We are still awaiting official details on when public betas will begin rolling out to users.

If you spot any changes in macOS 11 Big Sur beta 2, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with today’s releases right here at 9to5Mac today and through the rest of the week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: