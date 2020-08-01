9to5Mac Happy Hour 288: Face ID on Mac, Apple confirms iPhone 12 delays, antitrust hearing

Apple has a unified gift card system, Face ID Mac evidence piles up, Digitimes backs Apple Watch Series 6 reporting, MacBook Air refresh clues, Apple’s informative antitrust hearing, iPhone 12 release clues in Aple earnings, and much more.
- New Apple Gift Cards can be used in Apple Stores and the App Store
- Exclusive: Want Face ID on the Mac? macOS Big Sur suggests the TrueDepth camera is coming
- Digitimes: Apple Watch Series 6 to include blood oxygen sensor
- Regulatory filings reveal new 49.9Wh battery from Apple, could be for updated MacBook Air
- Apple says all developers treated equally, yet documents show Amazon Prime Video pays half the usual App Store commission
- Internal emails show how an Amazon ad prompted Steve Jobs and Phil Schiller to block in-app purchases of Kindle books on iOS
- Apple announces fiscal Q3 2020 earnings: revenue of $59.7 billion, more
- Apple confirms iPhone 12 will launch ‘a few weeks later’ than usual
- Apple TV+ scores its first-ever Emmy nominations for ‘The Morning Show’ and more
- Apple TV+ announces ‘The Oprah Conversation’ interview series debuting this week
- Universal inks deal that will bring new movies to iTunes just 17 days after theatrical debut
