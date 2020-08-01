9to5Mac Happy Hour 288: Face ID on Mac, Apple confirms iPhone 12 delays, antitrust hearing

- Aug. 1st 2020 3:16 am PT

0

Apple has a unified gift card system, Face ID Mac evidence piles up, Digitimes backs Apple Watch Series 6 reporting, MacBook Air refresh clues, Apple’s informative antitrust hearing, iPhone 12 release clues in Aple earnings, and much more.

Sponsored by Things: The award-winning to-do app for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

Subscribe to receive new episodes every Friday: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify

Links:

Follow Zac:

SpaceExplored.com

Follow Benjamin:

bzamayo.com

Twitter @bzamayo

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Incase plastic ocean waste collection

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Sony RX100 VI

Sony RX100 VI
Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro