Apple releases fourth beta of watchOS 7 to developers

Alongside the release of iOS 14 beta 4, Apple today has also released watchOS 7 beta 4 to developers. watchOS 7 includes new features such as sleep tracking, new watch face features, fitness improvements, and more.

watchOS 7 beta 4 can be installed by developers through the companion Apple Watch app on iPhone or by heading to the Settings app on the Apple Watch itself. If you don’t yet see the new beta on your device, be sure to keep checking as it’s still rolling out to all developers.

watchOS 7 is currently available to developers only, but for the first time ever, Apple will also release a version to public beta users sometime soon. Apple had originally said the public beta would be released in July, but that ultimately never happened. iOS 14 and tvOS 14 were released to public beta users last month, but as of right now, Apple’s Beta Software Program website still lists the macOS 11 Big Sur and watchOS 7 public betas are “coming soon.”

With this year’s debut of watchOS 7, Apple is dropping support for Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2. This means that those models will stick to watchOS 6 while being updated to watchOS 7 when it’s released this fall:

watchOS 7 adds a variety of new features to the Apple Watch, including support for watch face sharing. You can now create and share watch faces with other people, but developers can also offer preconfigured faces in their application, while you can also add watch faces from the web. Other new features include sleep racking support, Workout app improvements, and more.

Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac‘s coverage below:

If you spot any changes in watchOS 7 beta 4 or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: