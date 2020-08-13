9to5Mac Daily: August 13, 2020 – iOS 13.6.1 release, ‘Apple One’ bundle

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Crypto Pro: Bitcoin / crypto ticker and portfolio. Get a month of Premium with code 9TO5MAC.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple releases iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 for all users
- Apple releases supplemental macOS Catalina 10.15.6 update with 2020 iMac bug fix, more
- WSJ plans to stick with Apple News+ because it attracts ‘a different audience’
- Bloomberg: Apple services bundle to launch in October alongside iPhone 12, called ‘Apple One’
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.