Apple releases iOS 14 public beta 5 with time wheel picker, ‘Hidden Album’ toggle for Photos, more

Apple has released the fifth beta of iOS 14 for public beta testers. The update arrives two weeks after the fourth public beta and just a day after the latest iteration arrived for developers. Beta 5 includes a few notable changes and even a new ‘Hidden Album’ toggle for the Photos app.

Head to Settings > General > Software update to check if the fifth public beta is available on your device.

We should see most of the same changes with the iOS 14 public beta 5 as we saw arrive yesterday with the developer beta 5. That includes the return of the time wheel picker — although in a new form — to the Clock app.

Other changes include a new Tall News widget for the Today View section, a “Hidden Album” toggle for the Photos app that’s been long-requested, and new “Availability Alerts” for Exposure Notifications.

The Shortcuts app has a new splash screen and widgets are blocked for devices when a parent app is blocked with Screen Time.

The fifth public betas for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 weigh in at hefty ~2GB and 4GB sizes, respectively. Apple also released the fifth developer beta of watchOS 7 yesterday. We’re still waiting on the Big Sur betas to catch up to where iOS and watchOS are at in the beta cycle.

Get a better look at everything that’s new in iOS 14 beta 5 in our full coverage here and what to expect across the board below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: