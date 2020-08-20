Apple’s refreshed 21-inch Retina iMac sees first discount, 10.2-inch iPad $50 off, more

Apple’s refreshed 21-inch Retina 4K iMac sees its first discount, plus you can save on 10.2-inch iPad and Samsung’s latest external SSDs. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s refreshed 21-inch 4K Retina iMac

Amazon is offering Apple’s refreshed 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac 3.6GHz i3/8GB/256GB for $1,234. Conversely, you can score the 3Ghz i5 model for $1,436. Final discounts are reflected at checkout. Today’s deals save up to $64 off the regular price and mark the first discount of any kind we’ve seen on Apple’s recently-released 21-inch iMac.

No, this model didn’t get the fancy Nano Textured display, but there’s still a lot to like here as a back to school machine. This model offers a 21-inch Retina 4K display with 256GB of storage and 8GB worth of RAM. Today’s deals deliver your choice of an i3 or i5 processor, both are suitable options for basic web browsing, light photo editing, and the like.

Apple’s baseline 10.2-inch iPad is ready for back to school

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB for $279. That’s a $50 savings from the regular price and the best current offer out there. Note: this model is currently backordered but you can lock-in the discounted price today. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

Samsung T7 500GB portable SSD for $80

Amazon offers the Samsung T7 500GB Portable External Solid-State Drive for $80 in multiple colors. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $110 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This is one of Samsung’s latest releases featuring USB-C connectivity and fast transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s. On top of quick file transfers, you’ll also be able to count on increased security and a tough build that can stand drops up to 6-feet. It’s an ideal option if you’re regularly transferring content between cameras and your MacBook or tackling larger backups.

