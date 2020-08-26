Stacktrace Podcast 098: “A chip volcano”

A deep dive into syncing systems and what goes into writing code for synchronizing user data using tools like CloudKit, a look under the hood of what AirPower could’ve been, and your regular weekly updates from John and Rambo.

Sponsored by ALOGIC: Get the 10-in-1 Super Dock 50% off retail on Indiegogo for a limited time. Enter the MacBook Air giveaway.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/stacktrace/viQSPMuiiR_StacktraceEp98-preview.mp3

Links

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: