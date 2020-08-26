Stacktrace Podcast 098: “A chip volcano”

A deep dive into syncing systems and what goes into writing code for synchronizing user data using tools like CloudKit, a look under the hood of what AirPower could’ve been, and your regular weekly updates from John and Rambo.
Links
- The Fibonacci sequence
- Sign up for the AirBuddy 2 beta
- AirPower prototype teardown
- CloudKit 101
- The WWDC app’s CloudKit implementation
- Paw
- NativeConnect
- Appstat
