Fortnite for iOS and Mac is now officially blocked from receiving updates

Epic Games had already warned users this week that Fortnite for iOS and Mac would no longer receive updates with new seasons due to the dispute between the company and Apple, which removed the game from the App Store. Epic is now informing players that, as of today, Fortnite for Apple platforms has been officially blocked and will not receive any updates.

In an email sent today to Fortnite players, Epic Games once again warns that Apple is blocking the game on the App Store and, for that reason, iOS and Mac users will no longer get any new in-game content.

Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, the Chapter 2 – Season 4 update (v14.00), did not release on iOS and macOS on August 27.

Players who had already downloaded Fortnite from the iOS App Store will still be able to install the previous version of the game on their iPhone or iPad, but it will have some limitations from now on. “If you already downloaded Fortnite via the App Store, you should be able to continue playing Chapter 2 – Season 3’s v13.40 update,” says Epic.

Fortnite wasn’t offered through the App Store for Mac users. However, the game company also decided to cease updates for the Mac version of the game.

Any new items that were added to newer versions of Fortnite will not be available in iOS and Mac versions, and this includes gifts and challenges. Epic Games also reiterates that Battle Lab, Duos, and LTMs game modes are currently disabled on iOS. That means Fortnite on iPhone, iPad, and Mac is losing cross-platform compatibility.

In order to continue playing Fortnite with its latest updates, users must download the game on other platforms such as Windows or Android.

To play Chapter 2 – Season 4 now, download Fortnite on PC or on PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch. If you want to play Fortnite on Android, you can access the latest version of Fortnite from the Epic Games App for Android on Fortnite.com/Android or the Samsung Galaxy Store.

In response to the recent Fortnite campaigns, Apple recently announced that it’s terminating Epic’s developer account this Friday, which will prevent the game company from having access to development tools for any Apple platform, including iOS, macOS, and tvOS. However, a judge ruled earlier this week that Apple cannot terminate Epic’s developer accounts relating to Unreal Engine or other Epic properties.

Epic responded with a lawsuit asking Apple to allow Fortnite in the App Store once again with its own payment system, since the dispute started when Fortnite was updated to evade Apple’s In-App-Purchase system. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, however, said she will not require Apple to allow Fortnite on the App Store once again, as the game in fact infringed Apple’s terms.

