Apple TV+ and accolades take over Apple․com homepage

- Sep. 4th 2020 10:24 am PT

Apple has today updated the homepage of its website to promote Apple TV+ and the accolades the service has earned in the first year with its original content. The feature also touts “And we’re just getting started.”

Apple.com was updated today with a full homepage refresh focused solely on Apple TV+. The top of Apple’s landing page now features the Apple TV+ logo with “18 Emmy Nominations” below it, followed by “And we’re just getting started.” The promotion comes ahead of this year’s Emmy Awards later this month.

Scrolling down reveals the original content that has earned the Emmy nominations including The Morning Show with eight nominations, Defending Jacob with two, and the Beastie Boys Story with five.

Scrolling down further, Apple features more shows that have earned nominations: Central Park, Home, and The Elephant Queen and a link to watch Apple TV+.

Notably, Apple offered a free one-year trial of the service to customers who have purchased a new Apple device to kickstart things from last fall. While Apple hasn’t shared how many subscribers Apple TV+ has, Bloomberg believes the number to have been at 10 million as of February.

Beyond the Emmys, the Apple.com homepage takeover also comes ahead of many one-year trials ending starting in November when consumers will start making a decision about whether to start paying for the service.

Amid the pandemic, even though filming has been on pause for many projects, Apple has continued to invest heavily in new content ranging from a multi-year deal with Martin Scorsese, a new country music competition show with Reese Witherspoon, and more original content with Oprah.

This year’s Emmy Awards are set for Sunday, September 20th. Stay up to date with everything available on Apple TV+ in our full guide here.

