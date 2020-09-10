Done with Apple Music? Read on for how to cancel your Apple Music subscription in a few easy steps. We’ll also look at how to pay less for the service if you’d like to keep it at a discounted price.

Whether you don’t want to pay for Apple’s streaming music service after your free trial ends, or have decided to switch to Spotify, Pandora, or another option, you can cancel your Apple Music membership right from your iPhone. We’ll also look at how to cancel it from iPad, Mac, and the web.

However, if getting access to Apple Music at a discount might change your mind, check out our tutorial on taking advantage of student and family plans and the yearly payment option to save some cash (more on that below).

Let’s start by looking at what happens when you cancel Apple Music as well as how to pay less for the service. Skip down below if you know you’re ready to cancel.

If I cancel do I lose my music?

When you cancel your Apple Music subscription, you will lose access to all of the music you’ve saved from the service as well as any playlists from Apple Music. You may want to take screenshots of the artists, albums, and playlists before canceling your account.

You won’t lose any music that you’ve purchased through iTunes or music you’ve loaded on your devices from your Mac or PC. Apple notes “If you cancel during a trial period, you might lose access to content immediately.” But if you cancel a paid subscription, you’ll have through the paid billing cycle to keep listening before the cancellation takes effect.

How to pay less for Apple Music

There are a few ways to pay less than $9.99/month for Apple Music including paying yearly, opting for a family or student plan, or checking with your wireless carrier about any deals.

Apple Music pricing

$9.99/month or $99/year for individuals

$14.99/month for families (up to 6 users)

$4.99/month for college students

Some unlimited plans with Verizon include Apple Music at no cost

How to cancel Apple Music

On iPhone and iPad

Open Apple Music and tap the For You tab at the bottom (Listen Now tab in iOS 14) Tap your profile picture in the top right corner Now choose Manage Subscription Select Cancel Subscription, then tap Confirm to finalize the cancellation process You’ll see a message about how much longer you can use Apple Music (the window you’ve already paid through)

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone on iOS 13 (choose the Listen Now tab in iOS 14):

Cancel Apple Music on Mac

On your Mac, open the App Store app Click your profile icon in the bottom left corner Click View Information near the top Under the Manage section, to the right of Subscriptions, click Manage Find Apple Music, and click Edit on the right-hand side Click Cancel Subscription

Note you can also do this in the Music app on your Mac > Account (in the menu bar) > View My Account > Scroll to the bottom > Settings: Subscriptions > Manage > Apple Music > Cancel.

Here’s how the process looks through the App Store app on Mac:

Cancel Apple Music on the web

Sign in at https://music.apple.com Click your profile picture in the top right corner Choose Settings Scroll or swipe to the bottom Under Subscriptions click Manage Choose Cancel Subscripiton

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: