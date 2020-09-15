iPhone ‘SE Plus 2020’ screen protector shows up at Best Buy with iPhone 8 Plus dimensions

Apple debuted the new iPhone SE back in March, bringing the latest A13 Bionic processor and the familiar 4.7-inch form factor of the iPhone 8. Rumors have also suggested that Apple has a “Plus” version of the new iPhone SE in the works, and a new accessory listed today at Best Buy hints at that product’s existence.

While we wouldn’t read too much into this new listing at Best Buy, it does suggest an “iPhone SE Plus 2020” product. The listing itself is for an Insignia-branded glass screen protector for the iPhone SE Plus. Of course, the timing here is a big suspect given that Apple will hold a special event in just a few hours.

In March, 9to5Mac reported on code in iOS 14 that confirmed the existence of the iPhone SE Plus. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also confirmed that Apple is developing the iPhone SE Plus, but he has reported that its release has been delayed until the second half of 2021.

The iPhone SE Plus is expected to feature a 5.5-inch design that is virtually identical to the iPhone 8 Plus. Notably, after Apple introduced the iPhone SE in March, it also discontinued the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. This means that there is no “Plus” option available for shoppers who want an iPhone with a Home button.

Ultimately, we wouldn’t get too excited about this new listing at Best Buy. Accessory makers have no indication of when Apple might release a new product, and this Insignia listing could simply an instance of Best Buy planning for the iPhone SE Plus just in case it happens to be announced today.

