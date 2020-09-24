Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.7 with bug fixes for WiFi and iMac GPU performance, more

Apple has released several updates for Mac today including macOS 10.15.7 and new versions of Final Cut Pro X and iMovie that squash a number of bugs and improve stability. macOS 10.15.7 includes fixes for a WiFi issue and an iMac graphics card issue. The FCP X update solves problems with brightness levels, keyframes, exporting, and more.

First up, macOS 10.15.7 comes about a month after we saw 10.15.6 arrive last month with fixes for a virtualization issue and trouble with the 2020 iMac display. macOS 10.15.7 comes with fixes for a WiFi issue, problems with iCloud Drive syncing correctly, and a graphics problem with 2020 iMacs that have the Radeon Pro 5700 XT (the WiFi and iCloud Drive fixes previously arrived in a 10.15.6 supplemental update that Apple marked as a public release but turned out to be just for beta users).

The release also includes other security updates and bug fixes. macOS 10.15.7 is rolling out now, check System Preferences > Software Update to see if it’s landed on your Mac.

Final Cut Pro X 10.4.10

A new release of FCP X is also available alongside the latest macOS Catalina update. FCP X 10.4.10 comes with seven specific bug fixes and stability improvements:

• Fixes an issue in which XAVC media from the Sony PXW-FX9 camera is not recognized • Fixes an issue where brightness levels shift when switching between Better Quality and Better Performance in the viewer • Fixes an issue in which effect keyframes are not added correctly when using onscreen controls • Improves stability when using the transform tool with multiple clips in the timeline • Improves reliability when exporting an FCPXML that contains Compound clips • Addresses an issue which could prevent sharing at certain resolutions • Fixes an issue in which sharing a Compound or Multicam clip from the timeline was disabled

iMovie 10.1.16

Finally, iMovie for Mac gets a minor update with two specific fixes:

• Addresses an issue that prevented the sharing of some projects in HD or 4K resolutions

• Improves stability when importing media

