Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.7 with bug fixes for WiFi and iMac GPU performance, more

- Sep. 24th 2020 12:17 pm PT

Apple has released several updates for Mac today including macOS 10.15.7 and new versions of Final Cut Pro X and iMovie that squash a number of bugs and improve stability. macOS 10.15.7 includes fixes for a WiFi issue and an iMac graphics card issue. The FCP X update solves problems with brightness levels, keyframes, exporting, and more.

First up, macOS 10.15.7 comes about a month after we saw 10.15.6 arrive last month with fixes for a virtualization issue and trouble with the 2020 iMac display. macOS 10.15.7 comes with fixes for a WiFi issue, problems with iCloud Drive syncing correctly, and a graphics problem with 2020 iMacs that have the Radeon Pro 5700 XT (the WiFi and iCloud Drive fixes previously arrived in a 10.15.6 supplemental update that Apple marked as a public release but turned out to be just for beta users).

The release also includes other security updates and bug fixes. macOS 10.15.7 is rolling out now, check System Preferences > Software Update to see if it’s landed on your Mac.

Final Cut Pro X 10.4.10

A new release of FCP X is also available alongside the latest macOS Catalina update. FCP X 10.4.10 comes with seven specific bug fixes and stability improvements:

• Fixes an issue in which XAVC media from the Sony PXW-FX9 camera is not recognized

• Fixes an issue where brightness levels shift when switching between Better Quality and Better Performance in the viewer

• Fixes an issue in which effect keyframes are not added correctly when using onscreen controls

• Improves stability when using the transform tool with multiple clips in the timeline

• Improves reliability when exporting an FCPXML that contains Compound clips

• Addresses an issue which could prevent sharing at certain resolutions

• Fixes an issue in which sharing a Compound or Multicam clip from the timeline was disabled

iMovie 10.1.16

Finally, iMovie for Mac gets a minor update with two specific fixes:

• Addresses an issue that prevented the sharing of some projects in HD or 4K resolutions
• Improves stability when importing media

