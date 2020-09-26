Privacy-focused Brave web browser adds support for iOS 14 default app settings

The privacy-focused Brave Browser is the latest iOS web browser to add support for iOS 14’s new default app setting. An update to Brave this week added support for the feature, allowing users to set Brave as their default iPhone or iPad web browser instead of Safari.

Support for changing the default browser and email applications is one of the many changes in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. To set Brave as your default iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 browser simply open the Settings app, scroll down and look for “Brave” in the list of applications, then choose “Default Browser App” and make the change.

Brave is a privacy-centric bowser that claims to offer performance that is between 3 times and 6 times faster than Safari. Some of the privacy features include:

Built-in 3rd party Ad-Block

Pop-up blocker

Saves battery and data

Tracking protection

HTTPS everywhere (for security)

Script blocking

History

Private and recent tabs

Private VPN

Notably, iOS 14.0.1 was released to the public this week with a fix for a bug related to the default app settings. There was a bug in the first public version of iOS 14 that caused your default browser or mail app setting to reset to Mail or Safari when your iPhone or iPad rebooted. iOS 14.0.1 resolves this issue and is available now.

Third-party browsers have been quick to take advantage of the new iOS 14 default app settings. So far we’ve seen apps such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, and DuckDuckGo add support for the new feature.

Brave Browser is available on the App Store with in-app purchases to unlock certain features such as VPN connections.

