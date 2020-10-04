How to change your Apple Watch move, exercise, and stand goals with watchOS 7

- Oct. 4th 2020 8:04 am PT

One of the changes in watchOS 7 that went under the radar is support for changing your Apple Watch activity rings. While Apple has long allowed you to customize your red move goal, only this year did it add support for changing the green exercise ring and blue stand ring. Here’s how it works.

How to change your Apple Watch activity rings

There are a variety of reasons you might want to adjust your Apple Watch activity rings. Maybe you’re recovering from an injury and 12 stand hours paired with 30 minutes of exercise is too much for your body to handle. People have also been calling on Apple to integrate rest days into the Apple Watch rings system, and this new watchOS 7 feature at least gives users more control over their goals.

Here’s how to change your Apple Watch move, exercise, and stand goals with watchOS 7:

  1. On your Apple Watch, open the Activity app
  2. Scroll down to the bottom and look for the “Change Goals” button
  3. Use the + or – buttons to adjust your goals, or use the Digital Crown
  4. Tap “OK” to confirm your changes.

The exercise ring can be lowered or raised in intervals of five, down to a minimum of 10 minutes or a maximum of 60 minutes. The stand goal can be changed in single-hour intervals, down to a minimum of 6 hours. You can’t increase the stand goal beyond the default 12-hour mark.

Are you going to adjust your Apple Watch activity rings with watchOS 7? Will you be raising or lowering them? Let us know down in the comments!

