Amazon Prime Day week is here and the team at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all the best offers over the next few days. While Amazon's 48-hour sale doesn't officially kick off until Tuesday at 3 AM ET, deals are already starting to roll in today. Various other retailers, like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, are all also putting on their own events to correspond with Amazon's sale.
Prime Day set to deliver much-anticipated deals
Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page throughout the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub. There will also be plenty of deals on Apple products, with expected price drops coming on iPad Pro and more throughout the week. Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best deals during Prime Day and beyond.
Apple:
We’re fully expecting to see a number of notable deals on Apple’s latest products this week. Headlining the early deals include AirPods Pro at $190, which is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time, along with standard AirPods (wireless case model) at $119. Apple’s latest MacBook Air has also seen a notable price drops today from $850, which is a new all-time low. Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals throughout Prime Day.
- AirPods Pro hit $190 as Prime Day deals kick-off, AirPods with wireless case $119
- Take $100 off Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMac as Prime Day deals roll-in
- Latest MacBook Air drops to new Amazon all-time lows from $850
- iPads, MacBooks, LG UltraFine monitors, more on sale from $280 today only
- Latest iPad Pros return to Amazon all-time low prices from $750
- iPad mini 5 on sale from $336, delivering one of the best prices yet (Reg. $399)
- Best Buy and Amazon kick-off big Apple event sales ahead of next week’s keynote
- iPhone XR is $399 with pre-paid service (Save $200)
- Take nearly $100 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air for a limited time
Hyper Prime Day 2020 Early Sale:
Get 30% off HYPER’s bestsellers with coupon code “prime”. Discount applied at checkout. The best deals include UVC sterilizing products, battery packs, HYPER’s new 6-in-1 USB-C hub, and more. Also get 40% off HYPER’s latest Kickstarter project, the world’s 1st stackable GaN charger (65W/100W USB-C).
Amazon:
Of course, Amazon will be taking center stage this week with deals on its first-party smart speakers, smart home accessories, and more. The best deals will start in earnest on Tuesday, but you can already save on Kindle Paperwhite and select Echo speakers right now:
- Kindle Paperwhite includes a leather case at $120 ahead of Prime Day (37% off)
- Amazon’s Echo Auto falls to new low of $20 for Prime members (Reg. $50)
- Early Prime Day TV deals continue with HD and 4K displays on sale from $120
- Amazon’s Echo Show 5 falls to new low of $45 ahead of Prime Day (Save 50%)
Google:
Plenty of Prime Day deals are rolling in on the Google front, as well, headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 at $550, which is down as much as $395 from the regular going rate. There are also notable deals on Lenovo’s affordable Smart Clock and more in early Prime Day promotions.
- Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Systems solve network woes from $70
- Lenovo Smart Clock offers Assistant, a built-in display, more for $39
- Score Samsung’s 46mm Galaxy Watch at a new all-time low of $189 (Save 32%)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 hits best price yet at $550 following $395 discount
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets gets $150 discount to new all-time low
- Score TCL’s unlocked 10L 64GB Android Smartphone at a low of $210 (Save $40)
General Tech:
- Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest projectors, USB-C accessories, more
- LaCie’s Rugged Portable USB-C SSDs are 23% off starting at $140, more from $70
- Save up to 35% on Polk Audio Sound Bars at 2020 Amazon lows priced from $149
- Upgrade your security setup with two Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit cams at $300 ($100 off)
- Early Prime Day deals take 15% off Das Keyboard lineup for Mac + PC from $102
- eufy brings an affordable smart lock to your front door, now $100 (Reg. $150)
Fashion:
- Amazon’s offering up to 65% off Haggar menswear from $18 Prime shipped
- Citizen Eco-Drive, Timex, Skagen, and Fossil watches plunge as low as $34
- Columbia, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger accessories from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Cole Haan’s Great Fall Sale offers extra 30% off fall boots, sneakers, more
- Allen Edmonds Flash Sale offers up to $150 off fall boots, dress shoes, more
- Under Armour takes up to 60% off workout wear from just $19: Pullovers, more
Home Goods:
- Rubbermaid food storage sets up to 30% off ahead of Prime Day, deals from $16
- Grabbing a smart lock this Prime Day? DEWALT’s Installation Kit has hit $23.50
- Men’s shavers and trimmers from $30: Philips Bodygroom, OneBlade, more
- Siri control highlights this HomeKit-enabled oil diffuser at $50 shipped
- Zinus’ versatile End Table/Night Stand strikes $37 (Save 26%)
- Acquire Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set while it’s down to $18 at Amazon
