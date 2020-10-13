Amazon Prime Day week is here and the team at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all the best offers over the next few days. All of the best deals at Amazon are now live on this page. Various other retailers, like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, are all also putting on their own events to correspond with Amazon’s sale. Below you’ll all the best Prime Day 2020 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.
Prime Day set to deliver much-anticipated deals
Amazon is rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page throughout the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub. There will also be plenty of deals on Apple products, with expected price drops coming on iPad Pro and more throughout the week. Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best deals during Prime Day and beyond.
Apple:
Prime Day is underway and Amazon is discounting a number of Apple products as part of this event. Apple’s official storefront is the place to be for all of the best deals. We’re seeing a number of markdowns on iPads at various retailers from $299, including the new 10.2-inch model. Apple has also kicked off its annual movie sale with deals from just $1 during Prime Day as well. Notable deals include:
- Prime Day iPad deals: Save on the latest 10.2-inch iPad, 2020 iPad Pro, more
- Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 1TB is $199 off, delivering an all-time low price
- Bring home the latest 10.2-inch iPad for $299 before Prime Day even starts
- Skip the latest release and get a bargain iPhone 8 from $220 (Cert. Refurb)
- AirPods Pro hit $199 as Prime Day deals kick-off, AirPods with wireless case $119
- Woot discounts prev-gen. iMac and iMac Pro by up to 35% during Prime Day (Refurb)
- Apple Prime Day movie sale: 4K deals from $5, rentals starting at $1, more
- Take $100 off Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMac as Prime Day deals roll-in
- Latest MacBook Air drops to new Amazon all-time lows from $850
Hyper Prime Day 2020 Early Sale:
Some of Hyper’s best USB-C hubs, the world’s 1st 100W USB-C GaN charger, hubs for MacBooks, and much more. Available on Amazon, Best Buy, B&H and HyperShop.com (no code required).
- 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad Pro/Air (Was $89.99, Now $62.99)
- 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air (Was $99.99, Now $69.99)
- 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for Laptops/Tablets (Was $79.99, Now $55.99)
- 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for any USB-C device (Was $99.99, Now $69.99)
- Ultimate 11-in-1 USB-C Hub (Was $119.99, Now $89.99)
Amazon:
Just like last year, Prime Day kicked off nearly 12 hours early as Amazon discounted a number of first-party products ahead of time. Nearly the entire lineup of Echo speakers has been reduced in price starting at $10 with a number of notable bundles included as part of these early price drops. Various Ring doorbells are also marked down as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals with prices from $70. Kindle E-readers are also hitting all-time low prices, as well. Other deals include:
- Kindle E-reader discounts abound for Prime Day with all-time lows from $60
- Amazon gift cards effectively 20% off during Prime Day: $50 for $40
- Latest Blink smart cameras up to 40% off for Prime Day at new lows from $50
- eero Mesh WiFi System hits $174 for Prime Day (Save $75), more from $69
- Amazon Fire HD tablets now starting from $80 for Prime Day (Nearly 50% off)
- Prime Day takes up to $150 off HD/4K Dolby Vision Fire TV Editions from $80
- Prime Day Fire TV Recast discounts level up your DVR game with lows from $130
Google:
Plenty of Prime Day deals are rolling in on the Google front, as well, headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 at $550, which is down as much as $395 from the regular going rate. There are also notable deals on Lenovo’s affordable Smart Clock and more in early Prime Day promotions.
- Samsung Galaxy tablets now up to $150 off: Tab S7 $550, more from $100
- Prime Day discounts Google Pixel 4/XL from $449 (Reg. $600+)
- Samsung Galaxy smartphones from $200: S10 128GB now $575 (Reg. $700), more
- Google, Samsung, and other Chromebooks up to 20% off from $200 for Prime Day
- Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Systems solve network woes from $70
- Lenovo Smart Clock offers Assistant, a built-in display, more for $39
- Score Samsung’s 46mm Galaxy Watch at a new all-time low of $189 (Save 32%)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 hits best price yet at $550 following $395 discount
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets gets $150 discount to new all-time low
- Score TCL’s unlocked 10L 64GB Android Smartphone at a low of $210 (Save $40)
General Tech:
- Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest projectors, USB-C accessories, more
- Upgrade your home network with up to 30% off Wi-Fi 6 routers, more from $13
- Save up to 30% on UltraWide monitors, 2-in-1 laptops, more from $100 at Amazon
- Anker Prime Day event delivers deals on iPhone/Android essentials, docks, more
- Fitbit’s best-selling Versa 2 SE Smartwatch hits $128 (35% off), more from $35
- Powerbeats Pro, Bose QC 35 II, and latest Sony ANCs all hit Amazon low prices
- DJI Mavic Mini Combo hits $399 for Prime Day + more at up to 20% off from $105
- Bose’s SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker is $70 off for Prime Day + more
- Satechi launches up to 50% off Prime Day sale: Chargers, Mac accessories, more
- Save up to 35% on TP-Link, Leviton, and other smart home gear starting $9
- Razer gaming accessories up to 50% off for Prime Day, deals from $9
- LaCie’s Rugged Portable USB-C SSDs are 23% off starting at $140, more from $70
- Save up to 35% on Polk Audio Sound Bars at 2020 Amazon lows priced from $149
Fashion:
- Amazon’s offering Levi’s jeans up to 50% off from just $30 shipped, today only
- Calvin Klein underwear for men and women from $6 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Under Armour Amazon Prime Day Deals at up to 50% off from just $10
- Amazon’s offering up to 65% off Haggar menswear from $18 Prime shipped
- Citizen Eco-Drive, Timex, Skagen, and Fossil watches plunge as low as $34
- Columbia, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger accessories from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Cole Haan’s Great Fall Sale offers extra 30% off fall boots, sneakers, more
- Allen Edmonds Flash Sale offers up to $150 off fall boots, dress shoes, more
- Under Armour takes up to 60% off workout wear from just $19: Pullovers, more
Home Goods:
- Amazon offers up to $200 off iRobot Roomba robo vacs today from $200
- Oral-B electric toothbrushes, Crest whitestrips, more from $8 for Prime Day
- Rubbermaid food storage sets up to 30% off ahead of Prime Day, deals from $16
- Grabbing a smart lock this Prime Day? DEWALT’s Installation Kit has hit $23.50
- Men’s shavers and trimmers from $30: Philips Bodygroom, OneBlade, more
- Siri control highlights this HomeKit-enabled oil diffuser at $50 shipped
- Zinus’ versatile End Table/Night Stand strikes $37 (Save 26%)
- Acquire Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set while it’s down to $18 at Amazon
