Belkin and PopSockets tease upcoming MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12

Following yesterday’s introduction of the iPhone 12, accessory makers such as Belkin and PopSockets have already committed to making new MagSafe accessories. Belkin is teasing a new wireless charging accessory and a new car mount, while PopSockets is planning new Grips that use magnetics.

The iPhone 12 includes a unique ring of magnets on the back that Apple is using for the revival of the MagSafe branding. Apple itself has already announced a handful of MagSafe accessories, including magnetic cases and wireless chargers, but it also teased during the event yesterday that third-party accessory makers will be able to tap into the MagSafe ecosystem.

MagSafe PopSockets

As reported by TechCrunch, PopSockets has confirmed that it will offer a version of its popular PopSocket accessory that uses the MagSafe technology. For those unfamiliar, PopSocket Grips are designed to make it easier to hold larger-screened iPhones and they generally attach via an adhesive material that can be removed multiple times, but will lose its stickiness over time.

TechCrunch explains how the MagSafe approach could fix that:

However, a line of MagSafe-compatible PopSockets line would mean you wouldn’t have to worry about the product’s stickiness wearing off. As a result, users might be induced to buy more of these iPhone dongles — perhaps even accumulating a collection they can swap out at will, to match their outfits or mood. It also means that users could forgo having to use a case with their iPhone — as iPhone 11 owners currently have to — in order to take advantage of PopSockets Grips.

PopSockets doesn’t currently have any information on when the first MagSafe Grips will be available, but the products are “in development.”

Belkin’s MagSafe plans

Meanwhile, Belkin has announced its plans for a pair of MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12. As teased during yesterday’s “Hi, Speed” event, Belkin has developed a MagSafe Car Vent Mount, as well as a 3-in-1 wireless charger:

The BOOST↑CHARGEPRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is designed to be ultra-convenient and ultra-fast providing up to 15W of wireless charging power, compatible with MagSafe. The BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger also provides 5W charging power for AirPods Pro and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, and a wireless charging module for Apple Watch. It features a non-slip design to support device in portrait or landscape mode and is compatible with MagSafe cases up to 3mm thick.

The new Car Vent Mount Pro will provide a “safe, convenient, and stylish way” to use iPhone 12 on the road:

The MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO simplifies and enhances the in-car experience, providing a safe, convenient and stylish way to use iPhone 12 models on the road. The powerful magnet module uses MagSafe to keep the device in place while offering convenient view in portrait or landscape mode. The intuitive cable management keeps cable at your fingertips.

Both of Belkin’s planned MagSafe accessories will be available sometime this winter. The car mount will retail for $39.95, while the Boost Charge Pro will retail for $149.99. Learn more in the full press release here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: