Everything from Apple’s September event now available with red Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop release

Apple’s newest products announced during its September Apple Watch and iPad event are now available to order. That includes the iPad Air and PRODUCT(RED) Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop that feature a seamless, minimalist design.

As iPhone 12 preorders went live today, the rest of the announced (but unreleased) products from the September event have become available to purchase. That includes the exciting new iPad Air that offers an impressive overall package with A14 chip and an all-new design starting from just $599.

You can also now buy the PRODUCT(RED) Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop for Apple Watch (via MacRumors). Both of the Solo Loop and Braided versions are showing up as available for the 40mm as well as 44mm Apple Watches in what looks like all sizes.

If you’re not quite sure about sizing and want to double-check Apple’s guide against your Sport Band, be sure to reference our PSA here.

The PRODUCT(RED) Solo Loop sells for $49 with the Braided Solo Loop going for $99. You can grab them now from Apple’s website and the Apple Store app.

Apple’s new Solo Loops feature a seamless design that you stretch to slide on and off. Read more about them in our first impressions.

At the time of writing, the earliest shipping date we saw is October 26.

