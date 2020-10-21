HomeKit security system maker Abode first unveiled its smart outdoor/indoor/doorbell camera back at CES in January. After some setbacks to the original March launch plan, the new Outdoor Smart Camera is available for preorder.

Abode’s new smart camera is an interesting product in that it works for both indoor and outdoor applications and can also be used as your doorbell with an included mount. It’s got an IP56 rating, 1080p resolution, 152-degree field of view, microphone for two-way conversations, and more.

Here’s how Abode describes it:

Modular by design, the new abode Outdoor Smart Camera can be deployed using included mounts to optimize installation flexibility and provide advanced video coverage. The new video camera features a PIR motion sensor that enables person detection, an IR LED for low-light vision, a built-in microphone for two-way communication, a light sensor, and a wide-angle lens capable of providing a 1920 x 1080p video across a 152° field of view. Featuring an IP65 weather-resistance rating, the abode Outdoor Smart Camera can withstand a wide variation of outdoor temperatures and environmental conditions.

Abode Outdoor Smart Camera features:

Half the size of a deck of playing cards

Facial recognition

Included doorbell mount

IR LED for low-light vision

Built-in microphone and speaker for two-way communication

Light sensor

Wide angle lens with 152-degree field of view

1920 x 1080 resolution

IP65 dust and water resistance

Abode notes that person and pet recognition/alerts will be coming in the future via a firmware update:

The abode Outdoor Smart Camera has been designed with the future in mind and features built-in advanced computer vision capabilities. This functionality enables abode customers to opt-in to future firmware updates that will enable the Outdoor Smart Camera to understand and alert on the presence of people, packages, and pets. When available, this functionality will be at the sole discretion of the user and can be toggled on or off at any time.

When it comes to HomeKit, unfortunately, Abode says it applied for certification (back in January) but is still waiting on the green light from Apple. It’s unclear for now if the Outdoor Smart Camera will get it before it arrives to customers in early November. It will ship with Alexa Video support at launch.

For a limited time, the Abode Outdoor Smart Camera is available at a launch price of $159, and will normally retail for $199.

In addition to opening orders for the Outdoor Smart Camera, Abode announced improved video performance for all Abode cameras.

Any abode video streaming camera, including the all-in-one abode iota Security Kit, will benefit from enhancements that substantially accelerate time-to-first frame, reduced latency, and improve video quality. Optimized for the abode Outdoor Smart Camera, these video performance upgrades will ship with the new camera and be available via firmware update to existing customers with an abode video-enabled device.

