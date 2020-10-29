Along with the iPhone 12 lineup debuting with support for the next-generation cellular network, 5G is starting to expand in meaningful ways across all the major US carriers. Now T-Mobile has shared that it has almost doubled the cities where its mid-band 5G is available to over 400 and Verizon is bringing its 5G Home Internet option to more major cities.
Verizon boosts 5G Home Internet availability
Verizon first started testing its 5G Home Internet service back in the fall of 2018. Now Verizon has announced that four new cities are gaining access to the service: Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and San Jose. The rollout will start on November 5.
The expansion continues. Beginning November 5th, 5G Home Internet will expand to customers in parts of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and San Jose. The blazing-fast Internet service is now available in parts of 12 markets, building on continued advancements of our 5G technology for customers. The new 5G Home Internet cities come on the heels of the historic expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband1 in 19 additional US cities, 19 stadiums and six airports, along with our Nationwide 5G launch.
The full list of cities with Verizon’s 5G Home Internet are now: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Sacramento, San Jose, and St. Paul.
The service can be self-installed and starts from $50/month for existing Verizon customers and $70/month for non-Verizon customers. Learn more about the latest updates here.
Almost 200 more cities gain T-Mobile 5G coverage
T-Mobile shared in a blog post about the major expansion of its mid-band 2.5GHz 5G service that’s now available in “nearly 410 cities and town across the country.” T-Mobile says it has the “largest 5G network” thanks to its focus on mid-band 5G. Verizon has the fastest speeds as it has rolled out mmWave 5G along with mid- and low-band 5G but mmWave’s downside is very short range compared to the less speedy alternatives.
Largest 5G network? Check. Blazing fast speeds customers can actually find? Check. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it has nearly doubled the number of cities and towns that get supercharged mid-band 5G, adding even more capacity and superfast speeds to America’s largest nationwide 5G network. Mid-band 2.5 GHz 5G delivers both broad coverage and fast speeds at the same time — and it can even go through walls (looking at you, mmWave!). In places it’s deployed, average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps — that’s 7.5x faster than today’s average LTE speeds — with peak download speeds up to 1 Gbps. With today’s announcement, T-Mobile mid-band 5G reaches nearly 410 cities and towns across the country. The Un-carrier is rolling out mid-band 5G at a furious pace, with plans to cover 100 million people by the end of the year.
If you’re having issues getting 5G working on your iPhone or want to know how to manually manage your cellular connection, check out these guides (T-Mobile customers may need an updated SIM card to get 5G service):
Here is the full list of cities and towns that just got T-Mobile’s 5G:
Arizona
- Eloy
Arkansas
- North Little Rock
California
- Azusa
- Baldwin Park
- Florence-Graham
- Garden Grove
- Monrovia
- Norwalk
- Ontario
- Temple City
- Walnut Park
- West Carson
Connecticut
- New Haven
Florida
- East Lake-Orient Park
- Elfers
- Inwood
- Longwood
- Minneola
- New Port Richey
- Nokomis
- Oak Ridge
- Port Richey
- Sky Lake
- Venice
- Zephyrhills
Georgia
- Dallas
- Grayson
- Johns Creek
- Newnan
- Riverdale
- Smyrna
Illinois
- Arlington Heights
- Aurora
- Batavia
- Bloomington
- Bridgeview
- Champaign
- Channahon
- Cicero
- Dolton
- Elgin
- Elk Grove Village
- Granite City
- Lansing
- Lemont
- Maywood
- Mount Prospect
- Naperville
- Niles
- Norridge
- Oak Lawn
- Pekin
- Richton Park
- Schaumburg
- South Chicago Heights
- Urbana
- Waukegan
Indiana
- Evansville
- Greenwood
- Hammond
- Indianapolis city (balance)
- Lawrence
Kansas
- Overland Park
- Pittsburg
- Wichita
Maryland
- Crofton
- Largo
- Maryland City
- Middle River
- Severn
- Urbana
Michigan
- Center Line
- Clinton
- Eastpointe
- Inkster
- Warren
Minnesota
- Columbia Heights
- Elk River
- Hilltop
Missouri
- Carthage
- Charlack
- Clayton
- Columbia
- Foristell
- Kirkwood
- Lake Mykee Town
- New Bloomfield
- Raytown
- St. Louis
- University City
Nevada
- Enterprise
New Jersey
- Brooklawn
- Dover
- East Newark
- East Orange
- Elizabeth
- Fair Lawn
- Glen Rock
- Guttenberg
- Hoboken
- Interlaken
- Kearny
- Linden
- Morristown
- Newark
- Pine Hill
- Pine Valley
- Rutherford
- Secaucus
- Somerville
- Union City
- Wanamassa
- West New York
- Wharton
New York
- Babylon
- Central Islip
- Green Island
- Troy
- West Babylon
North Carolina
- Apex
- Asheville
- Charlotte
- Concord
- Hendersonville
- Valley Hill
- Vanceboro
- Youngsville
Ohio
- Avalon
- Brooklyn
- Cincinnati
- Columbus
- Hamilton
- Hanover
- Lancaster
- London
- McKees Rocks
- Monroe
- Rossmoyne
Oklahoma
- Choctaw
- Del City
- Smith Village
Pennsylvania
- Aldan
- Aliquippa
- Allentown
- Arnold
- Beaver
- Bellmawr
- Bethlehem
- Blawnox
- Brackenridge
- Bridgewater
- Bryn Mawr
- Chester
- Folsom
- Munhall
- New Kensington
- Ridley Park
- Rutledge
- Tarentum
- Upland
- Verona
- Whitaker
- Youngstown
Rhode Island
- Woonsocket
South Carolina
- Goose Creek
- Sangaree
Tennessee
- Berry Hill
- Franklin
- Hendersonville
- Knoxville
- Maryville
Texas
- Bacliff
- Cloverleaf
- Fifth Street
- Jacinto City
- La Porte
- Shenandoah
- South Houston
- Stafford
Virginia
- Brambleton
- Broadlands
- Falls Church
- Hampton
- Herndon
- Loudoun Valley Estates
- Manassas
- Manassas Park
- Merrifield
- Richmond
- Springfield
- Yorkshire
Washington
- Burien
- Monroe
Wisconsin
- Beloit
- Milwaukee
- Neenah
- South Milwaukee
- West Allis
