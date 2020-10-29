Along with the iPhone 12 lineup debuting with support for the next-generation cellular network, 5G is starting to expand in meaningful ways across all the major US carriers. Now T-Mobile has shared that it has almost doubled the cities where its mid-band 5G is available to over 400 and Verizon is bringing its 5G Home Internet option to more major cities.

Verizon boosts 5G Home Internet availability

Verizon first started testing its 5G Home Internet service back in the fall of 2018. Now Verizon has announced that four new cities are gaining access to the service: Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and San Jose. The rollout will start on November 5.

The expansion continues. Beginning November 5th, 5G Home Internet will expand to customers in parts of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and San Jose. The blazing-fast Internet service is now available in parts of 12 markets, building on continued advancements of our 5G technology for customers. The new 5G Home Internet cities come on the heels of the historic expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband1 in 19 additional US cities, 19 stadiums and six airports, along with our Nationwide 5G launch.

The full list of cities with Verizon’s 5G Home Internet are now: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Sacramento, San Jose, and St. Paul.

The service can be self-installed and starts from $50/month for existing Verizon customers and $70/month for non-Verizon customers. Learn more about the latest updates here.

Almost 200 more cities gain T-Mobile 5G coverage

T-Mobile shared in a blog post about the major expansion of its mid-band 2.5GHz 5G service that’s now available in “nearly 410 cities and town across the country.” T-Mobile says it has the “largest 5G network” thanks to its focus on mid-band 5G. Verizon has the fastest speeds as it has rolled out mmWave 5G along with mid- and low-band 5G but mmWave’s downside is very short range compared to the less speedy alternatives.

Largest 5G network? Check. Blazing fast speeds customers can actually find? Check. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it has nearly doubled the number of cities and towns that get supercharged mid-band 5G, adding even more capacity and superfast speeds to America’s largest nationwide 5G network. Mid-band 2.5 GHz 5G delivers both broad coverage and fast speeds at the same time — and it can even go through walls (looking at you, mmWave!). In places it’s deployed, average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps — that’s 7.5x faster than today’s average LTE speeds — with peak download speeds up to 1 Gbps. With today’s announcement, T-Mobile mid-band 5G reaches nearly 410 cities and towns across the country. The Un-carrier is rolling out mid-band 5G at a furious pace, with plans to cover 100 million people by the end of the year.

If you’re having issues getting 5G working on your iPhone or want to know how to manually manage your cellular connection, check out these guides (T-Mobile customers may need an updated SIM card to get 5G service):

Here is the full list of cities and towns that just got T-Mobile’s 5G:

Arizona

Eloy

Arkansas

North Little Rock

California

Azusa

Baldwin Park

Florence-Graham

Garden Grove

Monrovia

Norwalk

Ontario

Temple City

Walnut Park

West Carson

Connecticut

New Haven

Florida

East Lake-Orient Park

Elfers

Inwood

Longwood

Minneola

New Port Richey

Nokomis

Oak Ridge

Port Richey

Sky Lake

Venice

Zephyrhills

Georgia

Dallas

Grayson

Johns Creek

Newnan

Riverdale

Smyrna

Illinois

Arlington Heights

Aurora

Batavia

Bloomington

Bridgeview

Champaign

Channahon

Cicero

Dolton

Elgin

Elk Grove Village

Granite City

Lansing

Lemont

Maywood

Mount Prospect

Naperville

Niles

Norridge

Oak Lawn

Pekin

Richton Park

Schaumburg

South Chicago Heights

Urbana

Waukegan

Indiana

Evansville

Greenwood

Hammond

Indianapolis city (balance)

Lawrence

Kansas

Overland Park

Pittsburg

Wichita

Maryland

Crofton

Largo

Maryland City

Middle River

Severn

Urbana

Michigan

Center Line

Clinton

Eastpointe

Inkster

Warren

Minnesota

Columbia Heights

Elk River

Hilltop

Missouri

Carthage

Charlack

Clayton

Columbia

Foristell

Kirkwood

Lake Mykee Town

New Bloomfield

Raytown

St. Louis

University City

Nevada

Enterprise

New Jersey

Brooklawn

Dover

East Newark

East Orange

Elizabeth

Fair Lawn

Glen Rock

Guttenberg

Hoboken

Interlaken

Kearny

Linden

Morristown

Newark

Pine Hill

Pine Valley

Rutherford

Secaucus

Somerville

Union City

Wanamassa

West New York

Wharton

New York

Babylon

Central Islip

Green Island

Troy

West Babylon

North Carolina

Apex

Asheville

Charlotte

Concord

Hendersonville

Valley Hill

Vanceboro

Youngsville

Ohio

Avalon

Brooklyn

Cincinnati

Columbus

Hamilton

Hanover

Lancaster

London

McKees Rocks

Monroe

Rossmoyne

Oklahoma

Choctaw

Del City

Smith Village

Pennsylvania

Aldan

Aliquippa

Allentown

Arnold

Beaver

Bellmawr

Bethlehem

Blawnox

Brackenridge

Bridgewater

Bryn Mawr

Chester

Folsom

Munhall

New Kensington

Ridley Park

Rutledge

Tarentum

Upland

Verona

Whitaker

Youngstown

Rhode Island

Woonsocket

South Carolina

Goose Creek

Sangaree

Tennessee

Berry Hill

Franklin

Hendersonville

Knoxville

Maryville

Texas

Bacliff

Cloverleaf

Fifth Street

Jacinto City

La Porte

Shenandoah

South Houston

Stafford

Virginia

Brambleton

Broadlands

Falls Church

Hampton

Herndon

Loudoun Valley Estates

Manassas

Manassas Park

Merrifield

Richmond

Springfield

Yorkshire

Washington

Burien

Monroe

Wisconsin

Beloit

Milwaukee

Neenah

South Milwaukee

West Allis

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: