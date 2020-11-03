Apple surprised many when it didn’t launch an iPhone 12 leather MagSafe case alongside the clear and silicone ones.

Aside from a brief mention in the keynote, the company only admitted to the existence of leather ones in some small-print at the bottom of a press release …

iPhone 12 [Pro] Leather Case will be available beginning Friday, November 6.

They will, then, go on sale at the same time as pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Pricing is not yet known.

It’s likely we’ll see reviews of the leather cases next week, but in the meantime, a reader of the German site Macerkopf has provided a hands-on video (below) and some photos.

One of our readers (thanks), who is at the source and recently sent us a hands-on for the iPhone 12 (Pro) silicon cases , now has photos and a first hands-on video for the leather case for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 (Pro) and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The first impression is that the covers are made of high quality and lined with a kind of suede. The outside offers a smooth but non-slip surface. MagSafe is on board and worked smoothly in an initial test.

Alongside the leather cases, Apple also offers a MagSafe leather wallet. We got some reviewer comments on these, before we got a chance to offer our own hands-on. Michael Potuck was impressed with the quality.

Just like we’ve come to expect from Apple’s other leather accessories, the iPhone Leather Wallet continues the tradition of using premium leather (specially tanned and finished European leather in this case) with great attention to details like precise stitching. The interior features a soft material, likely a polyester or something similar (not microfiber) on one side with leather on the opposite so your cards or ID won’t get scratched up.

But also confirmed early reports that the magnetic attachment is weaker than we might hope.

MKBHD did a great job demonstrating what to expect with the MagSafe strength of the iPhone Leather Wallet, so I knew what I was getting into here thanks to him. I’ve found the same with my hands-on time, it can definitely fall off easier than you’d hope. But I think once you get used to it, you’ll be aware of how to carefully put it in your pocket (especially with tight jeans/pants etc.) so you don’t knock it off. It doesn’t take a lot of force for the wallet to slide out of alignment but it, of course, locks back into place quickly and easily.

The 30-second iPhone 12 leather MagSafe case video doesn’t have any commentary, just a quick look.

