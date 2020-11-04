HEY iOS email app gets power-up with support for multiple accounts

HEY email popped onto the scene earlier this summer and is today getting a notable update that brings the option for customers to use multiple email accounts in the service’s iOS app.

HEY (from the makers of Basecamp) has been releasing regular updates after launching. Back in October the app gained iOS 14 widgets and support for third-party browser links.

Today’s update that brings support for using multiple accounts will certainly be a welcome update for those wanting to dive fully into HEY instead of having to use multiple email apps for different accounts (or use the HEY browser version for one).

HEY describes how to set up multiple in the release notes for version 1.1.2:

Tap on your avatar in the top right corner of the Imbox Tap the “Sign in to another account” option Enter the login credentials for your other account Anytime you want to see your other accounts, just tap your avatar to switch

