Peter McKinnon tackles ‘why everyone is wrong’ about the iPhone 12 MagSafe Wallet [Video]

- Nov. 10th 2020 8:05 am PT

0

Apple’s new iPhone 12 Leather Wallet with MagSafe has stirred up a bit of controversy around the strength of the magnet, functionality, and more. Now photographer and YouTuber Peter McKinnon (also has a background in leatherwork) has shared a new video making his case for why “everyone is wrong” about the new iPhone MagSafe Leather Wallet.

We shared our own hands-on look at the MagSafe Wallet and came away feeling like it can definitely offer a great experience, but with some caveats like magnet strength being underpowered and adjusting how you put your iPhone in your pocket to make sure it doesn’t pop off in the process.

One of the interesting things about McKinnon’s take is he has a background as a leather craftsman and offers some unique thoughts from that perspective. He thinks the iPhone 12 MagSafe Leather Wallet does exactly what it needs and was designed to.

Other highlights he shares include Apple’s attention to detail that matches luxury brands like painted edges and super high-quality features like double-back stitching at the edges.

McKinnon’s take on the wallet shares a lot in common with what we saw, outstanding materials and build quality, slim, and convenient (for those who want a minimalist wallet).

In his experience, he says “it doesn’t come off super super easily but it doesn’t come off in a difficult manner…” He says that the wallet popping off isn’t an issue for him even with tight jeans. But if it is a problem for some, you can just use your pointer finger to hold the wallet in place as you put it in your pocket (check out the video for more on that).

One thing he didn’t directly mention was how getting cards out can be tricky without removing it from your iPhone (which is my biggest issue, but I’m still a fan of the wallet’s overall experience).

In a bit of a whimsical tone, McKinnon says he’s more excited about the MagSafe Wallet than he is the iPhone 12.

Check out the full video below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone 12

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 includes 5G speed, an A14 Bionic chip, an edge-to-edge OLED display, and it comes in multiple color options starting at $699.
MagSafe

MagSafe

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.