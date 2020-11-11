Apple updates TestFlight beta testing app with support for automatic updates

Apple has updated its TestFlight beta testing application for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to version 3.0. The update brings support for automatic updates, as well as stability improvements and bug fixes.

The addition of automatic updates in TestFlight is a notable improvement. This means that when you’re beta testing an application, the app will automatically update whenever a new version is released by the developer. Previously, you’d have to go to the TestFlight app and manually install updates.

For developers, this also means that it will be easier to ensure that all beta users are using the most up to date version of the app.

Here is what Apple says about the new version of the TestFlight app:

Support for automatic updates, ideal for ensuring you’re always testing the latest beta build.

Stability improvements and bug fixes.

Prior to yesterday’s “One more thing” event focused on Apple Silicon, there had been rumors that TestFlight would come to the Mac. As of right now, that has not happened and it does not appear that you will be able to run the iPhone or iPad version of TestFlight on an Apple Silicon Mac. Of course, this could change soon.

You can download the TestFlight app on the App Store for free.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: