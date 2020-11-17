1Password for Mac update brings ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ and better Safari integration

Popular password manager 1Password was updated today with some great new features for Mac users. The app now offers compatibility with the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature and also better integration with the Safari web browser.

1Password lets users save and sync their passwords, private notes, credit cards, and more between multiple devices — including Mac, iPhone, iPad, Android phones, Windows PCs, and more. Version 7.7 of the app was released today for macOS with a great new feature, which is Unlock with Apple Watch.

There are currently two ways to unlock 1Password depending on your Mac model, as users can either simply enter the set password or also use Touch ID on compatible Macs. Since Touch ID is not available on all Macs, users with older MacBooks or even Mac desktops are required to enter their 1Password code all the time — but that changes today.

Today’s update of 1Password brings support for the Unlock with Apple Watch feature, which basically does what the name suggests. Just as you can already unlock your Mac using just your Apple Watch instead of typing your password, you can now do the same with 1Password.

In order to have this option enabled, users must be running macOS Catalina 10.15 or later on a Mac with Secure Enclave (models with T1, T2, or M1 chip).

After you set it up, you’ll get a notification on your Apple Watch any time you open 1Password in macOS. Double click to unlock, and you’re in. When you turn on both Apple Watch and Touch ID unlock, 1Password will treat Touch ID as the primary unlock method, but you’ll still get the prompt to unlock with your Apple Watch.

The app now offers better integration with the Safari web browser. It can now check web pages in the background to automatically suggest passwords and credit cards just like iCloud Keychain does. The update also comes with a refreshed design to match some of the macOS Big Sur changes, as well as enhancements to ensure user data privacy.

1Password requires a monthly subscription of $2.99 per month with other plans also available. Users can now download the latest version of the app through the 1Password official website. The app is also available on Mac App Store, but its latest update is not yet available there.

