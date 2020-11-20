TweetDeck for Mac updated to run natively on Apple Silicon M1 chip

- Nov. 20th 2020 12:01 pm PT

0

TweetDeck for Mac has been updated today with support to run natively on the first M1 Macs. This means TweetDeck now runs natively without translation on the new Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.

TweetDeck for Mac is rarely updated, so it’s incredibly surprising to see the app get native support for the M1 processor so quickly. In fact, prior to today, the last update to TweetDeck for Mac came over a year ago via the Mac App Store.

Today’s update makes TweetDeck a Universal application, meaning it runs natively on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs. The M1 processor also allows you to run three different types of applications on your Mac:

  • iPhone and iPad apps on the Mac through the Mac App Store
  • Rosetta 2 translation allows you to run apps made for Intel Macs on Apple Silicon, and sometimes apps perform better in Rosetta with M1 than they did with Intel, Apple says.
  • Universal apps are apps built for Apple Silicon and Intel processors and are downloadable from the Mac App Store or from the web.

If you’re curious, you can check which applications are native on your M1 Mac by opening the Applications folder in Finder, right-clicking on an app, and choosing “Get info.” From the info panel, you can see whether an app is universal, Intel, or solely designed for Apple Silicon.

Today’s update to TweetDeck for Mac comes after Twitter for Mac was also updated with native support for the M1 processor, as well as a redesigned interface to match the new aesthetic of macOS Big Sur. The TweetDeck update includes no aesthetic changes, instead focusing purely on Apple Silicon optimization.

TweetDeck for Mac is available on the Mac App Store as a free download.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was created in 2006. Users send "tweets" to let people know what they are doing. It was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams.
Apple Silicon

Apple Silicon

Apple Silicon is Apple's new lineup of processors for the Mac platform. It was announced in 2020 with the first Macs appearing at Apple's "One More Thing" event in November 2020. The first was the M1, and it first appeared in the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.