HomePod mini now available in Mexico and Taiwan, China still to come

After HomePod mini debuted in the first wave of launch countries on November 6, Apple’s compact and more affordable smart speaker has now debuted in Mexico and Taiwan.

Apple customers in Mexico and Taiwan can head to the company’s website to pick up a HomePod mini priced at MX$2,599 and NT$3,000, respectively. That converts to about US$129 and $US105 compared to the $99 price when purchased stateside.

The first launch countries where preorders opened up on November 6 and arrived two weeks later were Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US.

Apple mentioned Mexico, Taiwan, and China would see the HomePod mini “later this year.” But didn’t share more than that at the time. While customers in both countries can order now, Apple says those in Mexico will see orders ship out within 1 day, while those in Taiwan will have to wait until January 16 for theirs to ship.

We’ve confirmed orders still aren’t open for HomePod mini in China yet.





From left to right: HomePod mini on Taiwanese, Mexican, and Chinese Apple Store

