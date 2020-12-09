Apple’s Intel Mac mini hits all-time low at $550, Apple Watch Series 4 from $220, more

Today’s best deals include Apple’s Intel Mac mini at $550, Apple Watch Series 4 from $220, and you can score two Wyze Cams for $40. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s Intel Mac mini hits best price ever

Amazon offers Apple’s now previous-generation Mac mini 3.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $550. Price reflected at checkout. As a comparison, that’s down $249 from the original price, a new all-time low, and the best we’ve seen by $100.

The 2018 Mac mini sports an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, along with speedy SSD storage and a wide range of I/O including four Thunderbolt 3 ports. You’ll also find Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI output, and USB 3.0 connectivity here.

Apple Watch Series 4 models start at $220

Today only, Woot is offering certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 models that are marked down from $220. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 or more with today’s deal delivering a new all-time low and $20 less than our previous mention.

Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is “bright and colorful”, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Get two Wyze Cams for $40 in this Black Friday re-run

Amazon offers a 2-pack of Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Cameras for $40. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and matching our Black Friday mention. Wyze Cam has developed a stellar reputation for its affordable price tag, full 1080p camera feeds, and free cloud storage.

25% off site-wide from Hyper (best-selling USB-C hubs + more)

Hyper has a special offer for 9to5Mac readers with a 25% off sitewide discount at HYPER with promo code “9TO5HOLIDAY” at checkout. Check out some of the best hubs and docks from Hyper including:

Get 20% off all Apple Watch accessories from MONOWEAR w/ code 9TO5MAC20

One of our go-to brands for Apple Watch bands, Monowear, is giving readers 20% off site-wide with promo code 9TO5MAC20. Each of Monowear’s straps is designed 100% in-house, and are available in a wide variety of styles, materials, and adapter colors/finishes.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Audeze Penrose X review: Premium audio tech comes to Xbox Series X|S [Video]

Glorious Model O Wireless Review: How is this only $80? [Video]

Logitech Z407 Review: Clear, powerful sound with effortless wireless control [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: